This might be the cutest gift to go along with a Christmas tree.

An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her tree like an ornament.

She called the rescue organization 1300Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial.

When they answered the call, they originally thought it was a prank, but the organization arrived to remove the female koala from the tree.

She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.