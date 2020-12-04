Video shows high school football player attacking referee after getting ejected from game

70ºF

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

South Texas high school football player attacks referee after being ejected from game
A Texas high school football player attacked a referee on Thursday, according to KSAT.com.

As shown in the video below, after the referee announced that senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron, of Edinburg High School, was being ejected from the game, Duron charged back onto the field and slammed into the official, knocking him to the ground.

Duron was then escorted from the stadium by police officers, KSAT reported.

The referee was evaluated for a concussion at the stadium, according to the Monitor of McAllen.

The game resumed after a slight delay and Edinburg ended up advancing to the playoffs after defeating Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 35-21.

Duron was named the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the year last year and also served as the team’s kicker and punter. He’s also a wrestler.

