Ho, ho, no. Paragliding Santa stuck in power lines

Don’t worry, kids. This isn’t the real Santa and he’s OK.

He dressed up as the big guy and went parasailing near Sacramento, California in order to spread some holiday cheer. But things didn’t go as planned when Santa’s paragliding attempt landed him tangled in power lines.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst an area resident said.

Locals were blown away by the man who typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

This jolly Saint Nick traded in Rudolph for an aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said. “He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. That’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens.”

Sacramento Metro Fire said this Santa hoping to bring some early Christmas spirit is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with these power lines.

If only Rudolph had been there to guide him.