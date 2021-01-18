65ºF

News

Baby giraffe dies at Tennessee zoo after it’s stepped on by mom

Caretakers tried to save the calf, but could not

Tags: Zoo, Giraffe, Tennessee
Sad news out of Tennessee. A baby giraffe has died after being accidentally stepped on by her mother.

The mother, Nasha, gave birth to the calf on Saturday at the Nashville Zoo.

Shortly after the birth announcement, zookeepers noticed the newborn was in distress and later announced that she had died.

Caretakers acted fast to try to help the calf, but they were unable to save her.

