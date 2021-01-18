Baby giraffe dies at Tennessee zoo after it’s stepped on by mom

Baby giraffe in Tennessee zoo dies after its stepped on by mom.

Sad news out of Tennessee. A baby giraffe has died after being accidentally stepped on by her mother.

The mother, Nasha, gave birth to the calf on Saturday at the Nashville Zoo.

Shortly after the birth announcement, zookeepers noticed the newborn was in distress and later announced that she had died.

We are heartbroken to announce that Nasha's calf died shortly after our birth announcement earlier today after the calf was accidentally stepped on by her mother. Thank you all for your support over the past few weeks and during this tough time. 💛 — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 17, 2021

Caretakers acted fast to try to help the calf, but they were unable to save her.