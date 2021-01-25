President Biden’s German shepherds move into White House

The first dogs have arrived at their new home at the White House. (Credit: The White House | Adam Schultz)

The Bidens’ two German shepherds, Champ and Major, joined the first family Sunday in their new residence, the White House.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden said Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, while Major loves running around on the south lawn.

It’s a return to the tradition of presidential pets.

President Trump and his family bucked tradition and did not bring pets to the White House.

The elder Biden dog, Champ, joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect.

They lived at the vice president’s residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory.

The family later fostered Major from the Delaware Humane Association and officially adopted him in November 2018.