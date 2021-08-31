Farmer’s Almanac forecasts ‘season of shivers’ for much of US this winter

Now may be the time to stock up on warm clothing.

The 2022 edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting an extra-chilly winter for Americans this year.

The publication has dubbed it the “season of shivers.”

The almanac predicts below-average temperatures across most of the United States.

It says we can expect to see an extreme wintry mix with snowfall in New England, the Ohio Valley, southeast New Mexico and even northern parts of the Deep South.

The almanac’s editor says this winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we have seen in years.