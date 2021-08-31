VIDEO: Dolphin swims through flooded Louisiana neighborhood after Hurricane Ida

The last thing you expect to see in floodwaters after a hurricane is a dolphin.

But that’s exactly what a Louisiana family encountered after Hurricane Ida left many areas of Louisiana devasted.

Amanda Huling captured the viral video where you can see the dolphin swimming in floodwaters. Huling told CNN her family was cycling back to her neighborhood in Slidell after checking out storm damage.

At the beginning of the video clip, you can clearly see its dorsal fin break the surface of the water and then again several seconds later.

You can see the floodwater is just off what appears to be an apartment complex.