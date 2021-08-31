Mostly Cloudy icon
92º

News

VIDEO: Dolphin swims through flooded Louisiana neighborhood after Hurricane Ida

Family was checking out storm damage when they spotted dolphin

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Weather, Weather news, Hurricane, Hurricane Ida, Louisiana
Dolphin swims through a flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Ida.
Dolphin swims through a flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Ida.

The last thing you expect to see in floodwaters after a hurricane is a dolphin.

But that’s exactly what a Louisiana family encountered after Hurricane Ida left many areas of Louisiana devasted.

[TRENDING: Man killed by gator in Ida floodwaters | Fla. officers shoot, kill woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Amanda Huling captured the viral video where you can see the dolphin swimming in floodwaters. Huling told CNN her family was cycling back to her neighborhood in Slidell after checking out storm damage.

At the beginning of the video clip, you can clearly see its dorsal fin break the surface of the water and then again several seconds later.

You can see the floodwater is just off what appears to be an apartment complex.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email