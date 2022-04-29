Love is in the air: Couple weds at 37,000 feet on Southwest flight

Pam Patterson will never forget the moment she walked down the aisle to marry Jeremy Salda, in part because it was this aisle 37,000 feet up in the air over the state of Arizona. (Source: Kaitlyn Manzer/CNN Newsoure)

The Oklahoma City couple had planned to get hitched in Vegas, but their connecting flight out of Dallas was canceled.

But sometimes, bad luck just means great, unexpected memories in the making.

An ordained minister overheard what was going on and offered to marry them himself, and they found three open seats on another flight.

As they were boarding, Pam joked with the pilot about a plane wedding, though the pilot said, “Let’s do it.”

The crew sprung into action, decorating the cabin with toilet paper streamers. A flight attendant stood in as the maid of honor.

There was a professional photographer on board to handle the pics, and another passenger passed around an old notebook as a makeshift guest book.