Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out

For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1.

The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.

The tax holiday, approved this year by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, allows motorists to avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax throughout October.

The statewide average price dropped from $3.39 on Sept. 30 to $3.17 on Oct. 5. But the savings have been offset after OPEC and its allies last week reduced production and increased prices.

The national average price Thursday stood at $3.91 on Thursday, up 11 cents from the start of the month.

The West Palm Beach market had Florida’s highest average price Thursday at $3.55 a gallon. The Pensacola market had the lowest average price, at $3.27 a gallon.

