Crackdown sought on fans who run on field during Florida sporting events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fans who run onto the field during sporting events, try to hit players or coaches or hurl objects into games could face first-degree misdemeanor charges, under a measure filed Tuesday by Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee).

Simon filed the proposal (SB 764), which would also apply to other entertainment venues, for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

A similar measure (HB 319) was filed last month by Rep. Taylor Yarkosky (R-Montverde).

The proposal by Simon, who was an All-American defensive tackle at Florida State University before playing eight years in the National Football League, said fans could face first-degree misdemeanor charges, which carry up to a year in jail and fines up to $2,500, if they “knowingly enter or remain unlawfully upon the covered area of a sporting or entertainment event.”

The same charge could be applied for throwing objects on the field or attempting to strike players or coaches.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Also, the bill would seek to prevent people from benefiting financially from such actions.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: