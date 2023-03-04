Florida bill would set out which flags can be flown at government buildings

A Florida bill filed in the state House would restrict which flags may be flown at government buildings in the state.

The bill, HB 1011, says that such buildings would only be allowed to fly the following types of flags.

United States flag

Florida state flag

POW-MIA flag

Florida Firefighter Memorial flag

According to the bill, if passed, the U.S. and Florida state flags would be required to be flown on the grounds of “each public postsecondary educational institution and on every district school board building or grounds.”

The flag would also have to be posted in each classroom of a public K-20 classroom, the bill reads.

“No other flag may be exposed to public view for exhibition or display, in any manner, by a governmental agency, local government, or unit of local government,” the bill’s text says.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

The bill’s text can be read in its entirety below.