3 men convicted of killing rapper XXXTentacion sentenced to life in prison

Trayvon Newsome, left, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a long, sometimes contentious trial and more than a week of deliberations back in March, three men accused of killing rapper XXXTentacion were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

On Thursday, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams were sentenced to life in prison, according to News 6 partner Local 10.

In June 2018, the young rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, when his car was cut off by a blue Dodge Journey.

Two masked men jumped out of the SUV, stole a bag full of cash and shot him multiple times.

Investigators say those masked men were Newsome and Boatwright and that Williams was driving the SUV with a fourth man, Robert Allen, sitting in the back seat.

In June, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified for the state.

All three are expected to appeal their guilty verdicts in the years to come.

