“Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” PSAs aim to help stop veteran suicide

September happens to be Suicide Prevention Month, but a focus on mental health when it comes to our military members and veterans is always important because veterans are at a high risk for suicide than the general population.

In fact, according to data from the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate among veterans in 2020 was 57% higher than non-veteran adults.

That’s why the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Ad Council has released new public service ads to educate veterans on the resources available to them.

It’s called “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.”

“We’ve seen a decrease in veteran suicide in 2019 and 2020. We’re taking a look at and evaluating the impact of extended COVID into 2021 and 2022. But you know, numbers aside, really all that matters is the difference between zero and one,” said Dr. Matthew Miller, U.S. Air Force Veteran and Executive Director of VA Suicide Prevention. “As soon as one veteran dies by suicide, it’s one too many. And this campaign ‘Don’t Wait. Reach out.’ is geared and designed for veterans, talking to veterans, about the importance of all of us as veterans stepping out, taking a look and reaching out for help in a preventative way.”

The campaign PSAs, directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, reflect the idea that veterans are often the first to help others, and not necessarily seek help for themselves when they need it.

“By featuring real veterans sharing their own experiences talking about the culture, that’s very real for many veterans where it’s service before self,” said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer, the Ad Council. “So this campaign is designed to break down those barriers, help veterans see that it’s okay not to be okay and that there are so many resources available to address the many life circumstances and struggles that everyone might be facing.”

“I think that one important thing is the importance of lived experience, the importance of being someone who has been there, who has made it through and is still with us today,” said Miller. “And sharing insight and wisdom gained from that veteran to other veterans and non-veterans is really, really important to help us see through those dark periods that many of us face in life.”

It’s a campaign Arthur says data shows is getting results.

“What we’ve seen in our data, is that veterans who are aware of the campaign are statistically significantly more likely to reach out to know that they need help and to have accessed resources and services,” said Arthur.

Those resources and services can be found at VA.gov/REACH. You can browse by category, for example, if you’re struggling with your career, education, life transitions, financial issues, depression and more. There’s also an option to take a self-assessment to find the support that may help you if you’re overwhelmed and don’t know what category to start with.

If you need more immediate help, there’s a Veterans Crisis Line available 24/7 for veterans and their loved ones. It’s free and you do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. You just have to dial 988, then press 1. You can also chat online here or text 838255.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to suicide prevention,” said Miller. “Suicide prevention for and with veterans is not just for mental health professionals. It’s not just for veterans, to veterans, we all have a role to play.”