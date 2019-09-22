21-year-old man dies after being hit three times while walking on Florida Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a St. Cloud man is dead after being hit by multiple cars on the Florida Turnpike.

According to troopers, Willy Castano, 21, was standing in the middle of the road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers are unaware of why Castano was there.

Castano then walked into the direct path of a Ford Focus and was hit.

Castano was thrown into outside travel lane and was run over by a semitruck, officials said.

A third vehicle, a Ford Mustang, attempted to avoid the crash but ended up running over Castano, as well.

A medical examiner pronounced Castano dead, and troopers are investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

According to troopers, this crash is still under investigation.

