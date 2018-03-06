2nd teen arrested in robbery outside Altamonte Mall that led to shooting, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have made a second and final arrest in a Feb. 24 shooting and robbery outside a movie theater at the Altamonte Mall.

Police said charges of kidnapping and robbery were brought against a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both of whom are students at Wekiva High School. However, the girl was not found until Monday.

Police said the duo, who are not being identified, met up with a man outside the mall after communicating over the OfferUp app about buying a phone from him.

The girl, while inside the the car, grabbed the phone from the man while the boy driving the vehicle tried to take off, police said.

When the man grabbed his phone back from the teenage girl, the driver apologized and the girl continued talking to the seller, according to an arrest report.

Police said the girl grabbed the man's arm and held on while the boy drove off, dragging the man until he fell to the ground. The girl was able to snatch the phone before the duo got away.

In an attempt to disable the getaway car, the man fired five shots, but he was unsuccessful, police said.

Through an investigation, the 17-year-old boy was located, arrested and taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police said they located the 16-year-old girl Monday night in Orange County.

