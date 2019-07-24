Hours after redeeming $20,000 lottery ticket 3 arrested on drug charges in Volusia

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Three people were arrested in Deltona on drug charges hours after two of the suspects said they redeemed a winning lottery ticket, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Luis Correa, 39, his mother, Migdalia Cruz, 59, and Dana LaFlamme, 34, were taken into custody in Volusia County Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Howland Boulevard.

When authorities arrived at the home, Cruz and Correa, who told deputies they live there, were standing outside while LaFlamme was inside, deputies said. At the time, Correa was holding three bags of drugs that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While searching the home, deputies found additional suspected heroin, pills identified as a new legend drug, multiple other drugs and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Cruz told deputies that she had just returned from Orlando, where she and Correa claimed a $20,000 prize they said they won from a Florida lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All three were arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

Correa faces multiple drug charges and two counts of sale and delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, authorities said. He is being held on a $36,000 bond.

Cruz was also charged with selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bail, deputies said.

LaFlemme, who faces charges of habitual driving while her license is suspended and violation of probation for possessing ammunition by a convicted felon. is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.