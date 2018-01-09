3 injured in Ocala shooting causing after school program lockdown, police say

OCALA, Fla. - At least three people were injured Monday in a shooting that resulted in a nearby elementary school extended-day program to be placed on lockdown, Ocala Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened near 1800 Southwest 8th Place in close proximity to Dr. NH Jones Elementary School on Southwest 5th Street. The extended-day program students were kept inside and the school was placed on lockdown, an Ocala police spokeswoman said.

Police said a man on a bicycle approached a home in the area and initiated a verbal argument with a man who was in the front yard. The fight turned physical as the men moved into the road and the bicyclist pulled out a gun and shot the man he was fighting with and a bystander, according to authorities.

Two citizens detained the alleged shooter in the 2200 block of Southwest 7th Street until police arrived.

Police said the man who initiated the confrontation was also shot sometime between the initial shooting and when he was arrested, but it's unclear who shot him.

The three unidentified men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

