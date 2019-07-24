3 Lake correctional officers charged after video shows beating of inmate

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections said three Lake County correctional officers have been charged after a YouTube video showed guards beating an inmate on July 8 at the Lake Correctional Institution.

An inmate shot the video with a phone. The footage shows an officer punching another inmate multiple times.

The department also fired the three employees, according to the FDC.

Capt. Milton Gass, hired in July of 2007, was charged with two counts of perjury by false declaration and three counts of solicitation to commit the felony crime of perjury by false declaration.

Correctional Officer Hunter Lingo, hired in June of 2017, was charged with one count of principle to malicious battery.

Correctional Officer Joshua Petersilge, hired in September of 2016, was charged with one count of principle to malicious battery.

"We took immediate action to terminate the employees arrested today following the criminal charges brought against them. The Florida Department of Corrections will not tolerate inmate abuse at any level. These swift disciplinary actions are a testament to our commitment to ensuring officers are held accountable when they abuse the trust of the public and those they are charged with supervising. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Inspector General as they continue to investigate all of those found to be involved in this incident. This investigation is not over. Anyone found to have acted outside their authorities or the standards of our Department will be held accountable,” Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement.

Court records show the inmate has been in prison since 2002 on drug charges and a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The inmate has been transferred to a different prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FDC at 850-4888-9265.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.