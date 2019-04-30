3-year-old boy dies after kayak capsizes in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy died after a kayak capsized in Florida, according to officials.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the boy fell into the water Saturday near Snead Island in Manatee County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a kayak with two adults and two kids on board overturned as they were heading back to shore. The adults and an 8-year-old child were rescued.

Officials said the younger child, Caleb Nopal, was found dead about three hours after the search began.

