36-year-old TSA worker's death was suicide, Orlando police say

Medical examiners confirmed Monday the death of a Transportation Security Administration worker at the Orlando International Airport Saturday was a suicide, Orlando police officials said.

Police also identified the TSA employee as a 36-year-old man. News 6 is not naming the person due to his cause of death.

Orlando police said the man jumped from a balcony in the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the airport Saturday, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department. Airport officials said he was off-duty at the time of his death.

While officers investigated the suicide, passengers for several airlines found themselves escorted off planes, corralled by police tape and waiting in long lines to be rescreened through security.

Authorities have not confirmed a reason behind the suicide; however, the worker was among the more than 880,000 federal employees who went nearly 35 days without pay during the federal government shutdown. It marked the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

"Our TSA Officers have already suffered so much during the government shutdown," Democratic Rep. Darren Soto said in a tweet. "This apparent suicide only adds to tragedy experienced at Orlando International. Our prayers go out to his family and coworkers after this difficult loss."

