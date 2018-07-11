4 people shot in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Four people -- one woman, two men and a boy -- were shot in Reddick early Wednesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 12:21 a.m. in the 16000 block of NW Gainesville Road. All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Officials said there is no danger to the public and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and the victims have not been identified.

