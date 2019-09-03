4 rescued after car crashes into retention pond in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people had to be rescued from their car after the car crashed into a retention pond Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maitland Fire Department.

Officials responded to the car around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the retention pond at Pembrook Drive and Summit Tower Boulevard in Orange County.

MFD assisted four people to safety. No injuries were reported.

Officials have not released what caused the car to go into the retention pond.

