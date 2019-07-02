4 Rivers thanks military, veterans, first responders with free sandwich on July 4

In celebration of Independence Day Thursday, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is thanking those that serve our country.

First responders, active military and all veterans can receive a free classic sandwich as a “thank you.”

There’s no purchase necessary and you must present a valid ID or be in uniform to take advantage of the offer.

All 4 Rivers locations, except Downtown Orlando, will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

All other days of the year, the smokehouse offers military a 10% discount with valid military ID.

Click here for more information.



