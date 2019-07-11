43-year-old DeBary woman killed in crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a 43-year-old woman is dead after a crash in DeBary on Wednesday.

Investigators said Catherine Clark turned left from West Highbanks Road onto South Shell Road.

The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation shows she turned her Lexus into the path of a Ford truck.

The truck collided with the Lexus, according to investigators.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not wearing her seat belt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash, according to investigators.

