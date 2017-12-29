430 pounds of marijuana seized in Winter Park drug bust, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A report about a stolen vehicle led deputies to seize 430 pounds of marijuana, $43,000 in cash and a stolen handgun from a property in unincorporated Winter Park, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

"It is at least mid- to high-grade cannabis, street range could range anywhere between $3,500 a pound," Seminole County detectives said.

Detectives estimate the street value could go as high as $1.8 million.

"It's definitely trafficking. The next step is 2,000 pounds, but we're well aware over the Florida statute of pounds for trafficking," detectives said.

Deputies said they received an alert from Onstar that a vehicle that had been reported stolen was on Jackman Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, Michael Strozewski was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, attempting to start it and Angelo Sueque and Craig Hillman were standing outside the vehicle, the news release said.

Those three men were taken into custody without incident but Kadin Baskin, who was inside the home on the property, ran out of the house through a side garage door, according to the report. He was quickly arrested.

Deputies said they searched the stolen vehicle and found 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk. City-County Investigative Bureau agents were called the the scene and they executed a search warrant in the home, where an additional 380 pounds of marijuana was found along with $43,000 and a stolen handgun, according to authorities.

“I am extremely proud of the members of our organization for their commitment to eradicate illegal drugs throughout Seminole County. This is the second time in the past several weeks that we were able to successfully remove large quantities of illegal drugs from our streets. The diligence of the members of the SCSO patrolling our neighborhoods, combined with collaboration from our City/County Investigative Bureau, resulted in these arrests and seizures,” Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a news release.

Baskin, Hillman, Strozewski and Sueque were arrested on multiple charges.

The home is fewer than 10 houses away from Eastbrook Elementary School.

