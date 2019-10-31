4th air quality monitoring station to be added in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County officials announced a fourth air quality monitoring station will be added to the county.

The Orange County Environmental Protection Division was awarded a grant to add the station to study air quality impacts from car traffic.

The station will be installed near an Orange County roadway to check peak nitrogen dioxide levels.

Nitrogen dioxide is a typical pollutant emitted from gas-powered cars, according to EPA officials.

Officials hope to have a location announced by the middle of 2020.

This will allow it to become operation by 2021, according to EPA officials.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK AIR QUALITY IN YOUR AREA

EPA officials said the air quality index is Orange County is usually in the "good" range, you can check the air quality index in your area at this link.

