5 burger spots you have to try in Central Florida

ORLANDO,Fla. - Cheeseburgers are always a top candidate when it comes to the tastiest option for lunch.

Americans love burgers, The Daily Meal reports, there are 50,000 burger restaurants in the country.

One statistic shows Americans eat 440 burgers a second, according to the report.

Here are some of the must-eat burgers in Central Florida:

Teak Neighborhood Grill

901 South Orlando Avenue, Maitland, Florida

You know a restaurant means business when customers need an "underground menu" password to unlock the secret menu. It's not an exclusive club, you just have to check the restaurant's Facebook' page.

One of the featured burgers is the Engine Oil.

Photo Credit: Teak

It comes with sauteed peppers and onions with imperial stout glaze, an over easy egg with Swiss cheese, and crispy potato strings on a pretzel bun.

"The crafting of our burgers are so detailed layer by layer and offers house-made sauces along with local ingredients," Teak Neighborhood Grill General Manager Michael Alig said.

You can also go off the wall by ordering a burger served between two donuts.

Black Angus Steakhouse

6231 International Drive, Orlando, Florida

Wanna grab lunch before you head to Universal Studios?

The Black Angus Steakhouse is only one mile south of the theme park.

Photo Credit: Black Angus Steakhouse

"All of our burgers are 10 oz. certified Angus beef burgers served on gluten-free buns," the restaurant's marketing manager David Church said.

Customers can choose from a steakburger with or without cheese, mozzarella steakburger and a bacon Swiss steakburger.

Toasted

1945 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park

At Toasted, fans of BBQ and vegans can enjoy a nice lunch.

The southern comfort burger comes with: cheddar cheese applewood smoked bacon, a house-made BBQ sauce and mac and cheese.

"We toast the mac and cheese before putting it on the burger, so it has a good amount of texture," restaurant spokesperson Megan Yarmuth said.

Photo Credit: Toasted

The shop's vegan burger comes with the Toasted sauce, tomato chutney and arugula.

"It’s a plant-based vegan burger that’s made to emulate meat. It’s an incredible product and very well received among both vegetarians and meat eaters," Yarmuth said.

The restaurant features seven other burgers as well.

Chuck's Wagon Home Cooking

60 East Main Street, Apopka

Customers at Chuck's Wagon in Apopka said the restaurant has the best burgers.

"Well we have half-pound sirloin burgers that are juicy and made any way you like," a restaurant spokesperson said in a statement.

Chuck's Wagon Home Cooking

The restaurant offers a patty melt, a wagon burger, a Frisco melt, a mushroom bacon Swiss burger and a normal cheeseburger.

Beth's Burgers

9938 Universal Boulevard, Orlando

At Beth's Burgers workers, do not use any frozen product.

The restaurant also gets buns for the burgers delivered daily from a local bakery.

"Everything we make is fresh to order with quality beef, and we make a lot of special in house sauces," the restaurant said in a statement.

The signature burgers at the restaurant come in single and double variations.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.