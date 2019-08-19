5 strategies to help win your fantasy football league

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many people are getting ready to draft players for their fantasy football team this weekend.

If you are looking to repeat as champion or just trying to make the playoffs for the first time, here are five strategies to help you win your league:

Look at mock drafts and player rankings:

In most leagues, a player will know beforehand what pick he or she has for each round of their draft.

Take a look at rankings for each position. Look at mock drafts fantasy football experts have already participated in to get a feel for of when certain players have been getting drafted.

CBSSports.com offers a list of fantasy football rankings and updates the rankings daily.

Know your league rules:

Every fantasy football league is set up differently.

Make sure to look at the settings the commissioner of the league has set for the season.

The point system may determine how early you select a quarterback, running back, wide receiver or team defense.

A point-per-completion league will favor quarterbacks, a point-per-reception will favor wide receivers and running backs who catch the ball out of the backfield.

I once played in a league where defensive touchdowns were scored as 12 points instead of the standard six.

Watch the waiver wire:

Throughout the season other teams in your league will drop and add players.

Every year a backup player at the beginning of season turns into a starter, which leads to a possibility of that player being recognized as a fantasy football MVP.

Each week, you should be looking at each team’s injury report. If you think a current backup player will turn into a star, add him to your roster.

Players should also watch which No. 2 and No. 3 receivers getting the most targets each week.

Know player availability:

Player availability is important to know before your fantasy football draft.

Many of the NFL’s top stars are injured, suspended or are currently holding out of their contract.

At this point, fans do not know when Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will play.

Players should also look at the NFL’s suspension list. For example, New York Giants receiver Golden Tate will miss the first four games of the season due to a performance enhancing drugs violation.

Look at your players’ weekly matchup:

Your starting lineup should not be the same each week.

The backup quarterback on your team may have a better matchup than your starter.

Your team defense might be playing against the best offense in the league.

CBSSports.com offers a list of weekly rankings, you can check this list before you set your lineup.



