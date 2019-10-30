4 ways to get through daylight saving time

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's just about time to make our clocks "fall back," which means people and their bodies are going to need to get used to the time change.

This time of year, daylight saving time isn't terribly difficult to adjust to as people tend to get more sleep. But falling asleep, or getting used to the adjusted daylight hours could pose its own challenges.

Here are four ways to deal with the time change come Saturday.

Limit your caffeine

FreeImages.com/Razief Adlie

With more sleep, that second cup of coffee may not be necessary. The first may even become optional.

Try cutting back on caffeine to let your body get used to feeling tired.

If you find yourself waking up earlier, squeeze in your first cup earlier, too.

Doctors said the effects of caffeine can linger for hours after being consumed. If one were to drink caffeine six hours before bedtime, they'll likely lose 60 minutes of sleep, according to a sleep study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. By getting your caffeine fix earlier, you're likely to have it out of your system come bedtime.

Stick to a sleep schedule

Ivan Oboleninov/Pexels

Easier said than done, but your body will be grateful if you manage it.

Science proves switching up sleep patterns increases one's risk of being affected by the time change. No one wants to be exhausted at school or work. No one wants to be bright and bushy-tailed early and barely make it to 5 p.m., either.

The recommended amount of sleep for adults is anywhere between seven to nine hours. Adjusting a sleep schedule to at least get eight hours is key to get used to the new sunrise and sunset hours. You may even find yourself needing less of a boost in the morning.

Watch what you drink

Getty Images A boy fills his re-useable bottle at a public drinking water fountain outside Kentish Town station on July 22, 2019, in London. Temperatures are set to soar across the United Kingdom.

We're not just talking about coffee.

Staying hydrated helps keep one's energy up. Drinking at least eight cups of water a day will keep your metabolism in check and help keep you feeling full.

Feeling pleasantly full will help fuel your body naturally, which means your body will feel tired when it naturally should.

Consuming sugary drinks could help keep you up and in turn mess up that sleep schedule you're working so hard to establish. Be wary of just how much sugar you're consuming in general.

There are also a number of other health benefits to drinking water like clearer skin and a more efficient digestive system. It can also assist in maintaining one's weight. So, opt for water, you'll be grateful for it in the long run.

Eat protein for breakfast

Pexels

You might be hungrier as you find yourself staying up later, which means daylight saving time could mean bad news for your diet.

When you're tired, your appetite changes. You'll likely crave carbs and sugars to get that boost your body is craving to stay up. An excess of carbs and sugars are not good for the body no matter how you spin it.

The best way to avoid this temptation is to eat a protein-heavy breakfast and ditch the carbs. It will fuel your body for longer and is less harmful. If you find yourself tired throughout the day, opt for an apple or grapes to get that pick-me up your body is craving during the day or at night.

So, the key to getting through daylight saving time is how you treat your body. If you have any other tips, feel free to drop them in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.