5-year-old boy dies in crash after driver runs red light, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy died after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light to avoid a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Austin Cabanas was driving a silver Volvo sedan on Shinn Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a Lake Alfred Police Department officer got behind him and activated the lights on his patrol car in order to conduct a traffic stop.

Cabanas ran a red light after the officer's lights were activated, which caused his Volvo to hit a Ford Taurus and then strike a light pole and overturn, according to a news release.

Deputies said Cabanas complained of chest pain after the crash and was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Ayden Cabanas, 5, suffered head trauma in the crash and died as a result of his injuries, the report said. Shannon Yawn, 24, and Evee Cabanas, 3, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger of the Ford Taurus did not suffer any injuries during the crash.

Deputies said Cabanas became combative at the hospital and was not able to be interviewed and his blood tested positive for methamphetamines.

Yawn told investigators that Cabanas might have been driving too fast but she didn't realize an officer was behind them, according to the news release. She admitted that the children were not properly secured in their car seats, deputies said.

Cabanas is facing charges of driving with a suspended license and additional charges are pending.

