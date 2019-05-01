7-Eleven rolls out beer delivery to Orlando, Daytona Beach

7-Eleven may be your stop when picking up beer, but now they will bring the beer directly to you.

Via its 7Now delivery app, 7-Eleven will deliver beer and cider products to customers in 18 markets across the U.S., according to Food and Wine.

Great news if you live in Orlando or Daytona Beach, because those two cities are one of the 18 markets selected by 7-Eleven to test the service.

“A few that are available for delivery include: Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Bud Light, Heineken, Budweiser, Angry Orchard, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale, Brooklyn Defender, Miler Light, Michelob Ultra, Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, Blue Moon New Belgium Voodoo Ranger and more,” according to a statement from 7-Eleven officials.

The cities included in the “nationwide” rollout are: Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; New York, New York; Norfolk-Portsmouth, Virginia; Orlando-Daytona, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Seattle-Tacoma, Washington; St. Louis, Missouri; Tampa, Florida.

You can download the 7Now app in the Google Play and Apple Store.



