8 eco-friendly Orlando-area businesses you should know about

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who doesn’t want to support sustainability? These Orlando-area businesses and restaurants make it easy to be environmentally-conscious while spending your money.

Dandelion Communitea Cafe

618 N. Thornton Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

Dandelion is living up to its mission to “Save the World” one meal at a time. The organic restaurant is located in a 1920s house and serves up vegetarian dishes made with fair trade, cruelty-free ingredients. Dandelion also partners with other locally owned businesses, so you can support the small business circuit in Orlando just by eating there.

Green Phantom Eco Car Wash

Multiple locations

A typical car wash uses gallons of water per vehicle, with much of it going to waste. Green Phantom Eco Car Wash is working to change that. This locally owned and operated business uses approximately one cup of water per vehicle. All of its washing products are biodegradable and its cleaning methods don’t produce runoff water that drains into sewers, so you can drive in style while still staying eco-friendly.

Green Day Café & Coffee

1084 Lee Road No. 1, Orlando, FL 32810

Everyone loves to enjoy a delicious meal without the guilt of excess calories and fat. Green Day offers patrons nutrient-dense meals made with sustainable and compostable ingredients. The restaurant also aims to limit its order inaccuracies to uphold a "no waste" policy. Grab some food here and leave feeling a little bit greener.

Baby Bottoms Boutique

3385 S U.S. Hwy. 17 92 No. 269, Casselberry, FL 32707

Parents can look out for the environment and their young ones at the same time by buying all-natural baby products. Baby Bottoms Boutique in Casselberry sells a large collection of natural parenting products and gifts. From cloth diapers to natural teething remedies, you can ensure your baby is healthy and happy while decreasing your environmental impact.

K Restaurant & Wine Bar

1710 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

This beloved College Park restaurant operates out of a renovated house with its very own garden and is known for its delicious New American cuisine. K Restaurant uses only ingredients from Central Florida farms and artisans, with the menu changing daily based on the availability and freshness of these locally sourced ingredients.

Best Cleaners of Orlando

Multiple locations

Many dry cleaners still use traditional laundry detergents that include harmful chemicals like perchloroethylene. These chemicals are hazardous for both people and the environment. Best Cleaners is committed to using the GreenEarth patented dry-cleaning process, which incorporates silicone and biodegradable detergents. This process reduces your carbon footprint while keeping your garments clean. It’s a win/win situation.

The Sanctum

715 N. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

The Sanctum’s motto -- “Real, Damn Good Food” -- sums it up. This vegan hotspot, founded by married couple Chelsie and Jamie Savage, offers up a plant-based menu that’s still full of flavor. Their rice bowls, pasta dishes and burritos will leave even meat-lovers satisfied. All ingredients are non-GMO and everything is prepared from scratch.

Origins Natural Resources

112 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

It’s important to know what’s inside the products you use on your face and body. Origins Natural Resources cosmetic company uses ingredients from nature and nontoxic alternatives. Their products are made without parabens, propylene glycol, polyethylene beads or animal ingredients. Even the company's packaging is Earth-friendly. You can also feel good knowing your purchase helps support its Plant-a-Tree program, which aids reforestation efforts around the world.

