CLERMONT, Fla. - A boa constrictor blocked the entrance to a Clermont home, prompting the residents to call authorities.

Lake County Fire Rescue’s Venom 2 Unit responded to the call and captured the 8-foot snake that was curled up at the front door of the house.

The Venom 2 Unit turned the boa over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It's not known what became of the unwelcome house guest.

