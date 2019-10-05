News

88-year-old missing after wandering away from shopping center

Last seen wearing blue button up shirt and light brown pants

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Cyril Mott, 88, was dropped off at Winter Park Village outdoor shopping center and wandered off. 

Mott is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall. 

He was last seen wearing a blue buttoned up shirt with light brown pants.

Anyone who has seen Mott is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313

 

 

