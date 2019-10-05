88-year-old missing after wandering away from shopping center

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Cyril Mott, 88, was dropped off at Winter Park Village outdoor shopping center and wandered off.

Mott is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue buttoned up shirt with light brown pants.

Anyone who has seen Mott is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313

#MissingPerson ALERT. Please contact @WinterParkPD at 407-644-1313 with any sightings of Cyril Mott. Thank you for your assistance. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/gehe0cuYlF — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) October 5, 2019

