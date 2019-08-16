9-year-old girl bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

Volusia County beach officials said the girl, who is from Ohio, was bitten on her right leg while in knee-deep water near 27th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday

Beach Safety Patrol Capt. Tamra Malphurs said the girl suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Her mother took her to a nearby hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Friday's bite is the tenth reported in Volusia County this year.

No other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.