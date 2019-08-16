'A good 100 kills would be nice:' Florida man accused of mass shooting threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who claims to be fascinated with mass shootings sent multiple text messages saying that he'd like to shoot into a large crowd and kill 100 people, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received information about text messages 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix, of Daytona Beach, sent to someone.

In the messages, Wix wrote that he was willing to die while committing a mass shooting and was hoping to have someone help him, records show.

According to authorities, the texts included:

“A school is a weak target.. id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away.. I'd wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”



“I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away before I die and I need a spotter (laughing cry face emoji)”



“What you wanna do after the fact, is your own business, if you want to plan to escape we can work on that. But I don't intend on walking away alive, unless I see it fit.”



“But a good 100 kills would be nice. I already have a location (laughing cry face emoji) is that bad?”



“Ah well even if you told someone, me saying I wanna do it and think about it is not the same as actually doing it lol. Was kinda hoping someone would come into my life worth not doing it for, for the sake of all those people (laughing cry face emoji). I'm not crazy I just wanna die and I wanna have fun doing it, but I'm the most patient person in the world.”



Deputies said multiple Central Florida law enforcement agencies helped track Wix down to a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores, where he was arrested Friday.

Wix said he's fascinated with mass shootings but doesn't own any guns, according to the news release. Deputies plan to obtain and execute a search warrant at his home.

Wix is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

