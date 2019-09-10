Accused cop killer's sister to testify on his behalf

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday morning, Judge Greg Tynan signed an order authorizing deputies to pick up Everett Miller's sister and bring her to court to testify on Miller's behalf as he stands trial in connection with the deaths of two Kissimmee police officers.

She will be the only defense witness.

"I will not be testifying," Miller told the judge.

Originally, Miller's defense team had four witnesses scheduled to testify. One witness could not be located for a month by a defense investigator.

Other witnesses either declined to testify, were deemed unnecessary by the judge or canceled by Miller's defense team.

Miller told the judge he had a problem with one of the planned defense witnesses not testifying. He said he believed the witness was concerned about "repercussions" from his testimony.

"You understand your attorneys don't know what he's going to say and there's a risk?" Tynan asked Miller.

"I understand," Miller said.

"You understand they've made a strategic decision not to take that risk?" Tynan asked.

"Yes," Miller replied.

Miller is on trial for the murders of Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in 2017.

His death penalty trial will resume at 11 a.m. or when his sister arrives in court.

