Additional openings announced for Volusia school guardian program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - For those who missed the original deadline when it came to applying for the Volusia County school guardian program, there's now another chance.

Applications are being accepted once again because a handful of the current recruits did not meet the required 85 percent firearm proficiency, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

He said five people from the current class, which began training on July 2, will not pass.

When the job was initially posted in June, it was quickly closed after officials received 180 applications for 44 positions.

[READ: What exactly is a school guardian?]

Candidates who passed the initial phase of interviews had to undergo fingerprinting, drug screening, background checks, polygraph tests and a psychological evaluation.

"They'll be hired by the school board. They'll be vetted by the Sheriff's Office. They'll be trained by the Sheriff's Office. They will not have the power of arrest and they will be armed," Chitwood said last month.

[RELATED: Volusia County school guardians in training feel weight of protecting students]

The guardian program was implemented in Volusia County to help keep children safe in schools and is part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

The Sheriff’s Office will purchase equipment -- including firearms, ammunition, holsters and magazine pouches -- for the guardians. The school board has agreed to provide web belts, polo shirts and body armor.

For more information on the requirements for guardians and how to apply, click here. The posting is scheduled to be closed on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.