After 39 years, Orlando Citrus Parade won't march on

ORLANDO, Fla. - This year Orlando's bowl games won't include the tradition of the Orlando Citrus Parade after Florida Citrus Sports announced this week that the organization is ending the parade after 39 years.

"It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of appreciation that we have made the decision to discontinue staging the Orlando Citrus Parade after 39 years," Florida Citrus Sports said in an email to News 6.

The parade marked the Citrus Bowl and Camping World Bowl games.

The decision was due to the lack of return on investment, according to the organization.



"One of only a handful of remaining bowl game parades in America, the Citrus Parade played a special role in our organization's development, and we are proud of its rich history and the memories generated for so many throughout Central Florida over the past four decades," the statement said. "However, as an impact-focused organization committed to driving exposure and attracting visitors, we can no longer justify the investment needed based on the level of return delivered for our community."



