After record rain, sand to be brought in to combat beach erosion in Daytona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Record rainfall affected many residents throughout Volusia County overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

The strong surf also isn't helping the bare beach and all the erosion. Beach Safety Patrol said the Coastal Division will be hauling in some sand but it's up to Mother Nature to do the rest.



Beach crews, however, told News 6 that about 67 percent of the conservation poles have been restored and said beachgoers can expect to drive in the sand this weekend.



The rain also flooded parts of the fourth floor of the Overlook Apartments in Daytona Beach, just two months after heavy rains caused a leak there, forcing the 120 residents to evacuate the building.

"This is not that bad now, but still bad because we still have the same problem," Matt Gall said.

He showed News 6 cellphone video of the water that filled up the floor.

"The roof was leaking again above my floor. Two apartments flooded and a whole hallway was flooded," Gall said.

Industrial dryers were placed in the hallway to soak up the water.

"My only problem is that wasn't a big rain and more than half the hallway was flooded from this small rain. But next time, if the big rain is going to come, the whole building is going to shut down again," Gall said.

Water also covered some streets, including Riverside Drive, in Holly Hill.

"The road was covered," said Walter Wolfe.

Drivers were forced to take a detour around the neighborhood and Wolfe said he spent his day pushing the rainwater away from his home.

"I'm digging a trench to try and let the water run off. If you get a real heavy rain any time, it's going to flood. It's an ongoing problem," he said.

Wolfe said that once the water drains into the grass, it pushes back inside his home.

"You wake up and, you don't even know, you might wake up and there's your floor full of water, so you got to be careful," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.