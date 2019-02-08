After year of bad luck, woman looks to hire someone to make all her decisions

We've all had bad days, but this woman claims her year was so filled with bad luck, she's hiring someone else to make all her decisions for her.

The woman, who is from Bristol, England, posted the request on the British website Bark.com, which helps people find professionals for jobs.

In her posting, she explained why she made the decision.

“The past year has been awful. I lost money that I loaned to an old friend, I got stranded without any money while backpacking in New Zealand, was in an abusive relationship for 6 months before I got dumped and then I got mugged because I decided to take a shortcut home through a dodgy area.”

Feeling like she's completely incapable of making right choices on her own, she said she wants someone to take control of her life — kind of like a real-life “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” The Netflix original movie allows viewers to pick — through touch screen or their remotes — between a series of choices as the movie moves along. It gives them control of how the plot unfolds.

The woman said decisions will include scenarios like helping her decide if she should go on a Tinder date and how she should spend her savings, among many other things.

She wants the person to be on-call constantly, so they can help her out whenever she needs it.

“I text a lot, so they should be available to message me frequently and very quick to respond.”

She woman said she’s quite spiritual, so she wants someone like a clairvoyant or spiritual guide — someone who she can connect with.

The also said she set aside about $2,600 for her hiree to assist her for a month. If it works, she may keep going with it.

