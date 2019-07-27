UCF police ask public to avoid Tower 1 on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students at the University of Central Florida were sent an alert to seek shelter immediately.

The message says: "If you are in area of Tower 1 seek shelter immediately in nearest building, away from doors and windows."

The University of Central Florida Police Department said they received a call about a person with a firearm in his waistband entering Tower 1 on campus.

#UCFAlert: We received a call about a person with a firearm in his waistband entering Tower 1. We are working to make contact with the individual.



Please avoid the area for now as we work this situation. All other campus operations are normal. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

Rumors of a shooting are inaccurate.



We have received a report of a person with a weapon, and we're working to make contact with that individual. https://t.co/N0NEBpH3tT — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

Police said they are working to make contact with the individual.

Investigators said to avoid the area for now as they work this situation.

Authorities said all other campus operations are normal.

West Plaza Drive is completely blocked off near the Addition Financial Arena.

Police said rumors of a shooting are inaccurate.

Investigators will continue to inform students and the public of the latest updates on the department's Twitter account.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.