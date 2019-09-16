Alex Morgan to miss rest of Orlando Pride season due to knee injury

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride will be without one of the team's best players for the rest of the season.

The team announced Alex Morgan is out for the year with a knee injury.

The Pride said the patella stress reaction in her right knee stems from a injury she sustained while playing with the U.S. Women's National Team.

"It's obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex's caliber due to injury," Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said in a news release. "However, after consulting with the Club's medical team at Orlando Health and U.S. Soccer, we felt it was in the best interest of Alex's long-term health to shut her down for the season to focus on the rehabilitation process and take the appropriate time to recover from the lingering knee injury."

Morgan played in six games for the Pride this year. She has scored 18 goals for the team in her career.

On Aug. 21, Morgan left a game against Chicago early after she sustained a concussion.

