Alex Morgan, USWNT champions return to Orlando for welcome home party

Morgan scored 6 goals in World Cup tournament

By ClickOrlando Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three players from the Orlando Pride are returning to the city as World Cup champions.

Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and the U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final on July 7.

Morgan scored six goals in the tournament.

Krieger appeared in three matches in the tournament.

Doors open at the Lion’s Pride Orlando on West Church Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The players are expected to arrive around 7 p.m.

Orlando's next game is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

