Alligator found by man's body in Florida canal

Wildlife officials remove gator from Polk County waterway

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A body is found in a canal near an alligator.

FORT MEADE, Fla. - A man's body was found near an alligator Thursday morning in a Polk County canal, deputies said.

The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. off Peeples Road, west of Fort Meade.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported that a body was in the canal near a gator.

The body was pulled from a canal, and an alligator was captured, deputies said.

The man's name and cause of death are not known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting PCSO at the scene. 

No other details have been released.

