Alligator found by man's body in Florida canal

A body is found in a canal near an alligator.

FORT MEADE, Fla. - A man's body was found near an alligator Thursday morning in a Polk County canal, deputies said.

The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. off Peeples Road, west of Fort Meade.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported that a body was in the canal near a gator.

The body was pulled from a canal, and an alligator was captured, deputies said.

The man's name and cause of death are not known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting PCSO at the scene.

We’re conducting a death investigation on Mosaic property just off Peeples Road, west of Fort Meade (nearest cross street - CR 630). At 7:43 a.m. we rec’d a call in ref to an adult male body found in the water & near a gator. @MyFWC is assisting. More info will be released later pic.twitter.com/R8cYwsAcLi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

No other details have been released.

