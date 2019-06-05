Alligator intrudes on Florida couple's picnic, steals their guacamole

Some cities have rat problems and some suburban areas have raccoon problems, but as we all know, the entire state of Florida seems to have an alligator problem, and this week, an alligator decided to intrude on a couple having a lovely picnic in Gainesville, Florida -- and basically ate all their food, including an entire bowl of guacamole.

How rude!

The couple told WGFL that they were just enjoying a splendid day, having a picnic alongside Lake Alice, when the alligator appeared alongside the lake and decided to join the couple before their picnic was all gone.

"He swims up to the bank and just looks us dead in the eyes and then he immediately just sprints up onto the beach," said Trevor Walter, who was there with his fiancé.

The truly insane part is what the alligator did once it got to the spread that the couple had set up for themselves.

The alligator first "annihilated an entire block of cheese" (OK, but who hasn't done that before?) "before moving on to the salami, half a watermelon and a full pound of grapes. The worst part is, we had a big bowl of guac made," Walters said. "He put the whole bowl in his mouth."

Did this alligator just get dumped or lose his job, because it sounds like he's just emotionally eating his feelings, and honestly, same.

Also, one would think the "worst part" of this experience would be a hungry alligator charging at you like you're his next lunch, but with the increasing price of avocados and limes, we would be a little upset that the picnic's priciest item was gobbled up just like that.

Luckily, the alligator did not harm the couple (Walters said the alligator retreated back to the water), but maybe think twice about your location for a lovely daytime picnic.

If it's not a hungry alligator, it could be a hungry raccoon or seagull that has its eye on your homemade guac.

