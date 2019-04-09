News

Alligator 'patrols' back fence at Polk County Jail

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Lt. Edwin Rodriguez)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Looks like the Polk County Jail has come up with a very Florida way to patrol the perimeter of the jail: an alligator. 

Not really, but it sure looks like it from the picture tweeted by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. 

The tweet claimed Lt. Edwin Rodriguez spotted a gator at the back fence of the jail. Rodriguez cleverly captioned his photo, “Is going to be a good day. We have the big dog watching the back fence…lol.”

Apparently, the sheriff’s office has named the gator Jay. 

 

 

