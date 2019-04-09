Alligator 'patrols' back fence at Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Looks like the Polk County Jail has come up with a very Florida way to patrol the perimeter of the jail: an alligator.

Not really, but it sure looks like it from the picture tweeted by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The tweet claimed Lt. Edwin Rodriguez spotted a gator at the back fence of the jail. Rodriguez cleverly captioned his photo, “Is going to be a good day. We have the big dog watching the back fence…lol.”

Apparently, the sheriff’s office has named the gator Jay.

Lt. Rodriguez with the FB post o’ the day....



(disclaimer: the gator, who we named Jay, was OUTSIDE the jail fence, he left us alone & we left him alone)#JayAlligator #Jailigator #LastLineOfDefense #onlyinFL #WeLiveHere pic.twitter.com/sGlVGt3m5L — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) April 9, 2019

