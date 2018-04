JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville drivers experienced quite the Florida traffic jam on I-295 this Easter Sunday.

Adair Long filmed the gator near the median of I-295 near the exit to J. Turner Butler Boulevard and posted the video to Facebook. The post has gotten over 1,000 shares.

The large gator is seen looking at oncoming traffic as he sits still near the middle of the road.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.