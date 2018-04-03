Altamonte Springs woman sets ex-boyfriend on fire with torch, police say

Shivon Perez, 38 is charged with attempted homicide after police said she lit her ex-boyfriend on fire.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs woman is accused of setting her ex-boyfriend on fire with a torch Monday, officials with the police department said.

Shivon Perez, 38, is charged with attempted homicide after police said she asked the victim to fix a leaky pipe in her apartment bathroom. As he was laying on the bathroom floor, working on the sink, Perez walked in and started pouring charcoal fluid on the victim, police said.

The victim said he didn't notice until he saw a torch in Perez's hands and she said "You are going to pay." He looked down and saw he was on fire, according to the arrest report.

While the victim was trying to put out his burning clothes, he told police Perez was trying to lock the front door to prevent him from leaving. She continued pouring lighter fluid and using the torch to light a fire on the living room floor, according to the report.

Police said Perez had placed boards over all the window's in the one-bedroom apartment. The victim told police he thought that was odd, but she told him it was to keep the light out.

The Seminole County Fire Department put out the fire at 355 Lakepointe Drive with some help from neighbors, according to the report.

The victim suffered severe burns to his chest, neck, face, arm and one of his hands. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Police said Perez appeared fine and went back inside to get her dog before the fire department arrived.

Perez was later taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Police arrested Perez Tuesday on charges of attempted homicide, arson causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement and false imprisonment.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.