Amazon donates $10,000 worth of STEM materials to Central Florida school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida school is getting a big donation that's designed to enhance the hands-on learning experience for students.

On Friday, online retailer Amazon presented the Osceola Science Charter School with $10,000 worth of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) materials.

The donation included robotics kits, drones, rocket launchers and a 3-D printer.

Administrators said they plan to design coursework around the new materials.

"Those are the materials for the STEM education. We will use them for summer camp and also for the STEM activities in the classroom," Principal Murat Cetin said.

Representatives from Amazon said they chose the school because of its curriculum, which is specifically designed toward STEM learning.

"When they're young minds, you get them excited about the STEM resources and you start that early and they get that drive. Then, they continue to go out there and they learn and teach," assistant general manager Mike Bauer said.

The donation from Amazon comes as the company is building a new robotics facility in Lake Nona, which is scheduled to open in late 2018.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.